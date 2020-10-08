Johnson (toe) practiced fully Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
The same applies to fellow starting wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), who missed practice Wednesday along with Johnson. At this point, managing the duo's practice reps could become routine for the Steelers, but Johnson will be out there Sunday against the Eagles. The 2019 third-rounder heads into the contest with a 14/149/1 stat line through three games.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Sits Wednesday with toe injury•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Escapes concussion protocol•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Progressing well from concussion•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Won't return Sunday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Possible concussion•