Johnson (hip) returned to practice Thursday as a full participant, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
After being limited Wednesday, Johnson's ability to take every rep Thursday puts him on track to suit up for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Though Johnson, who scored eight touchdowns in 16 games last season, has yet to find the end zone through his first five games in 2022, the 26-year-old has retained a degree of fantasy utility while leading the Steelers with 28 catches and 267 receiving yards in that span.
