Johnson (hip) practiced Tuesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
With back-to-back practices under his belt, Johnson appears to have moved past the hip flexor that kept him out for about a week. He could even make an appearance in Saturday's preseason game at Jacksonville if the Steelers play their top guys.
