Johnson brought in three of five targets for 46 yards in the Steelers' 17-7 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday. He also returned three punts for 11 yards, muffing one of those chances but recovering his own fumble.

Johnson has previously dealt with a hip injury, but he bounced back nicely Saturday to check in second to team leader James Washington in both receptions and receiving yards. The rookie should enjoy a fairly solid role to open the season if he can secure the No. 4 wideout role, although he'll continue to have competition for that slotting in the form of Eli Rogers and Ryan Switzer (quadriceps) for the time being.