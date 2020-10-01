Johnson (concussion) donned a helmet for Thursday's practice and took part in individual drills with the Steelers' other healthy receivers, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Even though the NFL announced earlier Thursday that Pittsburgh's Week 4 matchup with the Titans would be postponed to a later date due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Tennessee players and staff, the Steelers are still holding practices during what's essentially an unexpected bye week. The postponement will provide Johnson with more time to recover from the concussion he sustained in the Steelers' Week 3 win over the Texans, but the wideout already looks close to clearing the NFL's protocol for head injuries, if he hasn't already. The Steelers may not reveal where Johnson stands in his recovery from the concussion until the team releases its first Week 5 injury report next Wednesday.