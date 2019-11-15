Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Questionable to return
Johnson is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Thursday's contest against the Browns, Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten reports.
Johnson took a nasty helmet-to-helmet hit from Damarious Randall, who was ejected from the contest as a result. The rookie will have to pass concussion protocol before he can return to the field. The Steelers are already down JuJu Smith-Schuster -- who also suffered a concussion in Thursday's contest. As a result, James Washington, Johnny Holton and Tevin Jones will be the only active wide receivers remaining in the game.
