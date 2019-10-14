Johnson caught two passes (two targets) for 14 yards in Sunday's 24-17 victory over the Chargers.

Coach Mike Tomlin handled third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges with kid gloves, which hindered the entire Pittsburgh receiving corps as a whole despite picking up the victory. Johnson was averaging 5.8 targets per game prior to Sunday's dud, so his role should return to normal once Mason Rudolph (concussion) returns to action. With a bye week coming up Week 7, there is a good chance Johnson will have his usual (backup) quarterback back under center in a tasty matchup against the Dolphins come Week 8.