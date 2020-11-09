Johnson hauled in six of his 10 targets for 77 yards while also recording one carry for four yards in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Cowboys.

Johnson wasn't very involved in the Steelers' Week 8 matchup against Baltimore, but he was on the field for 81 percent of the offensive snaps against the Cowboys. His performance was highlighted by a 42-yard reception that led to the go-ahead touchdown as Pittsburgh remained undefeated. The 2019 third-rounder will face a slightly tougher test against the Bengals in Week 10, but he's proven to be a significant producer in the Steelers' offense when he's fully healthy.