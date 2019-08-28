Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Ready for preseason finale
Johnson (undisclosed) said he will play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Panthers, Chris Adamski of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
The rookie third-round pick hasn't built any momentum for a Week 1 role, but his draft status at least ensures him of a spot on the 53-man roster. Johnson did catch three of five targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in the second week of the preseason, primarily working with the second and third units on offense. His return to health at least gives him one more chance to impress before the games count.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 Deep Sleepers for draft day
Jamey Eisenberg names his top 30 sleepers with Average Draft Positions outside the top 120...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Baker
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Snake draft tips
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Sleepers 3.0: Dozen to target
Heath Cummings' final version of sleepers featuresa dozen players being drafted outside of...