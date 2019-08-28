Johnson (undisclosed) said he will play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Panthers, Chris Adamski of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

The rookie third-round pick hasn't built any momentum for a Week 1 role, but his draft status at least ensures him of a spot on the 53-man roster. Johnson did catch three of five targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in the second week of the preseason, primarily working with the second and third units on offense. His return to health at least gives him one more chance to impress before the games count.