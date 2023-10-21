Johnson (hamstring) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Rams.
The veteran figures to slot immediately into the starting lineup alongside George Pickens and Allen Robinson. In his lone Week 1 contest before suffering the injury, Johnson had just three catches on six targets for 48 yards, but a more consistent offense figures to rise the tide on all offensive options, including the 27-year-old.
