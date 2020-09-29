Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Johnson is still in the league's concussion protocol, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Johnson suffered a concussion during Week 3's win over the Texans after playing just 19 snaps and failing to haul in either of his two targets. Tomlin said Johnson won't be able to clear the league's protocol until Friday at the earliest, so it's possible the second-year receiver will be able to play in Sunday's game versus the Titans. However, his practice capacity this week will be closely monitored. Chase Claypool and James Washington should both see an uptick in usage behind JuJu Smith-Schuster if Johnson sits out Sunday.