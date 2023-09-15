Johnson (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Friday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Though the Steelers have yet to officially declare Johnson out for Monday night's game against the Browns, considering that there have been reports suggesting that the wideout could miss a few weeks, look for that to become official once Saturday's injury report is posted. In Johnson's anticipated absence, Calvin Austin (among others) figures to see added WR snaps for Pittsburgh in Week 2 alongside George Pickens and Allen Robinson.