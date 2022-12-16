Johnson (hip) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Panthers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Johnson returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Thursday, and that was enough to convince Steelers brass that he'll be available come Sunday. Which quarterback will be throwing Johnson the ball remains to be seen. Kenny Pickett (concussion) is doubtful, and head coach Mike Tomlin wouldn't name a starter between Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Earlier in the week, Johnson advocated for Rudolph to start if Pickett can't play.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Tallies 82 yards•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Managing hip issue•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Misses Thursday's practice•