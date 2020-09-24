Johnson (toe) practiced fully Thursday.
As was the case last week, Johnson sat out practice Wednesday before return to a full session Thursday. Johnson was on the field for 83 percent of Pittsburgh's snaps on offense in Week 2's win over the Broncos, en route to recording eight catches on 13 targets for 92 yards and a TD. He'll remain busy this Sunday against the Texans, especially if fellow wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) is limited at all.
