As Monday night's game against the Browns approaches, Johnson noted Thursday that there's no concrete timeline for his return from the hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 1, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, Johnson indicated he's doing better after being hobbled for the first couple of days in the wake of sustaining his injury, with Pryor relaying that a decision has yet to be made on whether IR (which would sideline Johnson at least four weeks) is an option for the wideout. While Johnson refers to his situation as "day-to-day," previous reports suggested that he could be sidelined a few weeks, with coach Mike Tomlin having acknowledged Tuesday that Johnson is "probably unavailable" for Week 2 action. With that in mind, we'd expect Johnson to be officially ruled out to face Cleveland no later than Saturday, when the Steelers' final injury report of the week is posted.