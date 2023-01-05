Johnson (hip) was a full practice participant Thursday.
Johnson's availability for Sunday's regular-season finale with the Browns temporarily looked to be in flux after the hip issue kept the wideout off the practice field Wednesday, but his ability to take every rep a day later clears up any concern about his status. Though health hasn't been much of a concern for Johnson this season -- he's played in all 16 of the Steelers' games to date while playing no fewer than 74 percent of the offensive snaps on every occasion -- the 26-year-old wideout has seen his production dip considerably following the retirement of longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. With either Kenny Pickett or Mitchell Trubisky under center in 2022, Johnson has produced 84 receptions for 844 yards on 137 targets and still has yet to record a touchdown.
