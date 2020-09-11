Johnson (foot) practiced fully Friday.
A foot issue sidelined Johnson at Thursday's practice, but a full session Friday puts the 2019 third-rounder in line to suit up and start opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster on Monday night against the Giants. Johnson logged 59 catches (for 680 yards and five TDs) as a rookie, and in his second year as a pro, the 5-foot-10, 183-pounder figures to benefit from more consistent play at quarterback now that Ben Roethlisberger (who missed most of last season) is healthy.