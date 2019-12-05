Play

Johnson (illness) practiced fully Thursday, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) looking likely to miss Sunday's game against the Cardinals, James Washington and Johnson -- who was limited at practice Wednesday -- appear on track to head the Steelers' Week 14 wideout corps.

