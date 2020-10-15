Johnson (back) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Johnson sat out Wednesday's session, with his limited participation Thursday a good sign with regard to his Week 6 availability. Look for Friday's final injury report to clarify whether Johnson approaches Sunday's game against the Browns listed as questionable, or free from an injury designation.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Optimism about health•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Sits Wednesday with toe injury•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Escapes concussion protocol•