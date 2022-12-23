Johnson (toe) returned to practice Friday, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Johnson is questionable for Saturday night's game against Las Vegas after managing one limited practice Tuesday ahead of back-to-back absences Wednesday and Thursday. Steelers RB Najee Harris revealed Friday afternoon that Johnson had rejoined the team for its end-of-week practice, which won't show up on the official injury/practice report. In any case, Johnson said he'll be fine to play and now seems to be moving in that direction.

