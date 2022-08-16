Johnson (hip) participated in Monday's practice session, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Johnson dialed down his participation in practice over the last week due to a hip flexor injury, and he was kept off the field for Saturday's preseason opener against Seattle. It's not clear whether Johnson had any limitations Monday, but he said that he's been getting daily reps and going through a routine. He anticipates getting some snaps during Saturday's preseason matchup against the Jaguars. "I'm sure Coach T is going to play me a little this week or next week," Johnson said. "I'm going to be ready to get my feet wet and get ready for Sept. 11." In spite of his limitations over the last week, it seems like his lack of usage has mainly been a precautionary measure.