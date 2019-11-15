Johnson (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's contest against the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Johnson was down on the field for several minutes after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Damarious Randall. The rookie will now enter league concussion protocol testing, so look for more updates on his status to come next week when the Steelers resume practice. In the meantime, James Washington, Johnny Holton and Tevin Jones will be the only available wideouts for Pittsburgh for the remainder of the contest.