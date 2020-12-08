Johnson caught eight of 12 targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 23-17 loss to Washington.

Johnson's performance was highlighted by his three-yard touchdown to open the game's scoring in the second quarter. Although he struggled with drops for the second game in a row, Johnson still led Pittsburgh in receptions and targets. The shifty wideout has now commanded double-digit looks in five straight games, catching at least six passes in all of those outings and topping 70 yards four times over that span. With such high involvement in a dangerous offense, Johnson should remain a quality option despite facing a tough Bills defense in Week 14.