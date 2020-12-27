Johnson caught eight of 14 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown while adding a two-yard rush during Sunday's 28-24 win over the Colts.

Johnson led the team in targets while finishing second in catches and receiving yards. The highlight of this performance came on a diving 39-yard touchdown reception that ignited his team's comeback in the third quarter. Johnson has responded encouragingly after his most recent drop issues, hauling in 16 balls for 134 yards and a pair of touchdowns over the last two games. He is also up to seven touchdowns after notching three in his last four games and will look to add to his numbers in next Sunday's regular-season finale against the Browns.