Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Scores twice in win over Cardinals
Johnson caught six of eight targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 23-17 win over Arizona on Sunday. He also ran once for 16 yards and scored on an 85-yard punt return.
Entering this contest, Johnson had averaged 7.1 yards per punt return with a long of 14 yards, but he took an Andy Lee punt to the house to give Pittsburgh an early 10-0 lead. Johnson had not scored in his last five games before doing so twice against Arizona including notching the first kick return for a touchdown of his career. With fantasy playoffs underway, Johnson is a boom or bust play. Fantasy owners should temper expectations in Week 15 against a Buffalo pass defense that has held opposing wide receivers to just six touchdowns all season.
