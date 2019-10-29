Johnson caught 5 of 7 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 27-14 win over the Dolphins.

The return of Mason Rudolph at quarterback resulted in the rookie receiver having his best game this season. He converted a 3rd-and-20 for a 45-yard touchdown and now has three touchdowns in his last five games. Week 9 has Johnson facing an Indianapolis defense that has allowed just two passing touchdowns in their last three games but he still warrants consideration in most fantasy formats.