Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Season-high 84 yards in win
Johnson caught 5 of 7 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 27-14 win over the Dolphins.
The return of Mason Rudolph at quarterback resulted in the rookie receiver having his best game this season. He converted a 3rd-and-20 for a 45-yard touchdown and now has three touchdowns in his last five games. Week 9 has Johnson facing an Indianapolis defense that has allowed just two passing touchdowns in their last three games but he still warrants consideration in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Quiet passing game overall•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Gains 27 yards•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Shakes off early gaffe to score•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Long TD grab in loss to Niners•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Expecting bigger role•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Downgrade at QB•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8,...
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Top Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Believe it or not: Trust Gordon, Mixon?
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 8, including potential...
-
Trade fallout: Arizona mess, Miami value
The Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals Monday, a deal that makes Arizona's backfield...
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....