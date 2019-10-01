Johnson caught all six of his targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 27-3 win over Cincinnati.

On Pittsburgh's second play from scrimmage Johnson caught a short pass from Mason Rudolph only to cough the ball up, leading to Cincinnati's only points of the game. He more than made up for his fumble with a 43-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter to put the game out of reach, 24-3. Johnson seems to have benefited from the Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) injury, catching nine passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the past two games with Mason Rudolph under center. He goes up against a Baltimore defense in Week 5 that was just torched by Jarvis Landry for 167 yards on eight receptions.