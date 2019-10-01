Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Shakes off early gaffe to score
Johnson caught all six of his targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 27-3 win over Cincinnati.
On Pittsburgh's second play from scrimmage Johnson caught a short pass from Mason Rudolph only to cough the ball up, leading to Cincinnati's only points of the game. He more than made up for his fumble with a 43-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter to put the game out of reach, 24-3. Johnson seems to have benefited from the Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) injury, catching nine passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the past two games with Mason Rudolph under center. He goes up against a Baltimore defense in Week 5 that was just torched by Jarvis Landry for 167 yards on eight receptions.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Long TD grab in loss to Niners•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Expecting bigger role•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Downgrade at QB•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Decent NFL debut•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Ready for preseason finale•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Considered day-to-day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 4 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 4,...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...