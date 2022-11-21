Johnson caught four of five targets for 21 yards and rushed once for one yard in Sunday's 37-30 loss to the Bengals.

Cincinnati consistently shaded extra attention Johnson's way, so rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw mostly to George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth, who combined for 12 catches, 162 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets. Johnson's still searching for his first touchdown of the season heading into Week 12 against the Colts, and he's mustered 63 yards or fewer in each of his past seven games.