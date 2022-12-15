Johnson (hip) didn't practice Thursday, the Steelers' official site reports.
Johnson managed a hip issue during practice last week as well, missing Thursday's session before returning to a limited practice Friday. With that in mind, it's plausible that Johnson's latest absence is maintenance-related, rather than the result of a setback. Added clarity on that front will arrive once the Steelers' final injury report is posted ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.
