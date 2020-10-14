Johnson (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Per coach Mike Tomlin, Johnson took a direct blow to his back during Sunday's 38-29 win against the Eagles, but there's been optimism that the wideout -- who's been getting routine days off at practice this season -- will be a go Sunday against the Browns. A return to the field on his part in any capacity Thursday would support that notion.
