Johnson (toe) didn't practice Wednesday.
The same applies to fellow starting wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), though it's worth noting that both players missed practice last Wednesday with the sames issues, but returned to full sessions Thursday, and then approached Week 2 action minus injury designations. We'll have to see if that pattern repeats this week, but either way, we'd be surprised if Johnson's toe issue keeps him out of Sunday's game against the Texans.
