Johnson (toe) didn't practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson has progressed out of the NFL's concussion protocol, but he continues to manages a toe issue that Pryor suggests is minor and one that hasn't kept the wideout out of any games. We'll circle back on Johnson's status Thursday, but it wouldn't surprise us to see him work fully as he did in advance of Week 3 action before approaching the Steelers' game against the Texans minus an injury designation. The team's scheduled Week 4 contest versus the Titans was postponed.
