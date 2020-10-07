Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a toe injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson has progressed out of the NFL's concussion protocol, but he continues to manage a toe issue that Pryor suggests is minor and one that hasn't kept the wideout out of any games. The wideout's status will be updated again Thursday, but it wouldn't be surprising if he advances to full activity. The team's scheduled Week 4 contest versus the Titans was postponed, so Johnson wasn't forced to miss any time due to the head injury.
