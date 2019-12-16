Johnson caught five of seven targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Bills.

Johnson had a solid performance given the matchup, but the red-zone struggles of the offense cost him a repeat touchdown performance. He was targeted in the end zone on a throw, but the pass was intercepted to snuff the scoring chance. The 23-year-old maintains deep-league value while Juju Smith-Schuster (knee) remains sidelined, which could happen again when the Steelers take on the Jets on Sunday.