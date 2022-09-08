Johnson (shoulder) remained a limited participant in practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
The Steelers' practice report also indicates that Johnson battled cramps Thursday, but his lingering shoulder injury -- which also limited his activity Wednesday -- is the prevailing concern as Sunday's season opener in Cincinnati approaches. For what it's worth, fellow wideout Chase Claypool told Pryor before Thursday's session that he expects Johnson to play Week 1. Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Matt Canada noted that he's counting on Johnson being ready to go Sunday, though the Steelers have a plan in place if the newly-extended wideout can't avoid the inactive list or happens to be limited, per Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com. One way or the other, the Steelers should have a better idea regarding Johnson's availability for the opener based on what he's able to do in the team's final practice of the week Friday.
