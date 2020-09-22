Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Johnson continues to deal with a lingering toe injury, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Johnson has showed up on the Steelers' injury reports the past two weeks with toe or foot issues, but he hasn't been slowed down on game days. He's been Pittsburgh's top receiver during the team's 2-0 start to the season, logging double-digit targets in both contests and compiling 14 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown. The Steelers could look to limit Johnson's workload in practice again this week, but barring a setback, he'll likely enter Sunday's matchup with the Texans minus an injury designation.