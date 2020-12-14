Johnson hauled in four of his seven targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Bills.

Johnson was targeted four times over the first two drives of Sunday's contest, but he dropped three of those targets. As a result, the 2019 third-rounder appeared to be benched for most of the first half as he now has a league-worst 13 drops this season. Johnson was still effective with the ball in his hands Sunday, but it's safe to wonder whether he'll have a decreased role going forward if he fails to haul in targets.