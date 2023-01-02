Johnson had two receptions (seven targets) for 35 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Ravens.

Johnson was not on the same page with quarterback Kenny Pickett in this one, resulting in a season low 29 percent catch rate. The veteran wideout was dealing with a hip injury during practice this week, and he went down holding his shin Sunday before ultimately returning and finishing the contest. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 26-year-old pop up on the injury report again in Week 18 following this punishing win. Assuming good health, Johnson will look to bounce back against the Browns on Sunday.