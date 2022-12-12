Johnson recorded six receptions on eight targets for 82 yards in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Ravens.

Johnson led the Pittsburgh receiving corps in targets, receptions and yards with a combination of Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky under center. His day was highlighted by a 37-yard catch late in the fourth quarter, which helped set up a late touchdown by Pat Freiermuth. While Johnson's performance wasn't all that noteworthy, it marked his highest yardage total since Week 3.