Johnson secured five of seven targets for 28 yards while rushing twice for eight yards during the Steelers' 20-18 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Johnson was held to single-digit targets for just the second time this season during Sunday's victory, and he was unable to generate much yardage against the Tampa Bay defense. Mitch Trubisky replaced Kenny Pickett (concussion) in the third quarter of Sunday's matchup, and Chase Claypool saw more looks during the second half. However, Johnson has drawn plenty of targets from both Trubisky and Pickett this year, so he should have a chance to remain involved next week in Miami regardless of the Steelers' starting quarterback.