Johnson recorded five receptions on seven targets for 64 yards in Saturday's 13-10 win over the Raiders.
Johnson finished third on the team in targets, behind both Pat Freiermuth and Najee Harris. He still managed a relatively productive performance, highlighted by gains of 15 and 14 yards, and he has now topped 60 yards in four consecutive games. Despite his recent run of productivity, Johnson has still yet to find the end zone in 15 games on the campaign.
