Johnson secured all three of his targets for 32 yards during Friday's 27-17 preseason win over Tampa Bay.

Pittsburgh's main offensive starters played just one drive during Friday's preseason opener, but Johnson was busy and was targeted on three of the team's first seven plays of the game. The 2019 third-rounder has been making an impact during training camp this year, and even though George Pickens, Allen Robinson and Calvin Austin are also in the fold heading into 2023, Johnson should have an opportunity to carve out plenty of work this year after averaging 153.3 targets per year over the past three seasons.