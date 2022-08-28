Johnson won't return to Sunday's preseason contest against the Lions due to a shoulder injury, Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com reports.
Johnson was targeted just one time before his departure, as he hauled in a deep ball from Mitch Trubisky don't the left sideline for a 38-yard gain. In the process, Johnson's upper body seemed to have an awkward landing as he was tackled by a pair of Detroit defenders. The fourth-year wide receiver proceeded to visit the sideline tent before going to the locker room, at which point he was ruled out. The quick decision may have been a product of it being the preseason, but Johnson's status now bears watching in advance of the Steelers' Week 1 road matchup with the Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 11.
