Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Johnson is dealing with a turf toe injury, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
For a player with no touchdowns to his name in 14 appearances this season, Johnson's season-high catch total (10) and yards from scrimmage (100) from Sunday's win at Carolina was a welcome sight. He was working with backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky is that contest, but there's an expectation regular starter Kenny Pickett (concussion) is back for Saturday's matchup with the Raiders. Johnson himself has a health concern as the Steelers embark on Week 16 prep, but Tomlin added that he doesn't believe the injury will impact the wide receiver later this week, perhaps an encouraging sign that his availability isn't in danger.
