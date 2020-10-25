Johnson (ankle) recorded nine receptions on 15 targets for 80 yards and two touchdowns in Week 7 against the Titans.

Johnson returned after a Week 6 absence with a back injury and showed no rust early on. He tallied two of the first three Steelers' touchdowns on 11 and nine yard receptions respectively. He was also Ben Roethlisberger's favorite wideout, as Johnson picked up a career-best 15 targets. Despite the excellent performance, Johnson was forced to exit the game in the midst of the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reported that the injury would not jeopardize Johnson's status for Week 8, though it will be worth noting his practice participation leading up to the Steelers' contest against the Ravens.