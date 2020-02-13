Play

Johnson is recovering from sports hernia surgery, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Johnson appears to have undergone the procedure to address an issue he played with during the 2019 regular season, though he wasn't forced to miss any time. A typical recovery for such injuries can take up to six weeks, which would put Johnson on track for training camp, though particularly severe instances can sometimes cause players to miss extended time. The Toledo product led Pittsburgh in catches (59) and receiving touchdowns (five) as a rookie, and he stands to benefit from more consisted play at the quarterback position in 2020, with Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) progressing well in his own recovery from surgery.

