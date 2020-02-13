Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Undergoes sports hernia procedure
Johnson is recovering from sports hernia surgery, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Johnson appears to have undergone the procedure to address an issue he played with during the 2019 regular season, though he wasn't forced to miss any time. A typical recovery for such injuries can take up to six weeks, which would put Johnson on track for training camp, though particularly severe instances can sometimes cause players to miss extended time. The Toledo product led Pittsburgh in catches (59) and receiving touchdowns (five) as a rookie, and he stands to benefit from more consisted play at the quarterback position in 2020, with Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) progressing well in his own recovery from surgery.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Four receptions in finale•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Lone bright spot on offense•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Solid in defeat•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Scores twice in win over Cardinals•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Returns to full practice•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Under the weather•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panthers look explosive under Joe Brady
The Panthers have some questions at quarterback and offensive line, but the team's star running...
-
Dynasty Trade Values Chart
Heath Cummings reveals his Dynasty trade chart and explains how he came up with Patrick Mahomes...
-
XFL Week 1 review, Week 2 preview
Ben Gretch goes over some of the key data from Week 1 in the XFL, focusing on playing time...
-
2/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and the rest of the...
-
WR Dynasty Tiers
Heath Cummings says another young wave of talent is taking over the wide receiver position.
-
2/10 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects the newly-released 2020 rankings, debating players...