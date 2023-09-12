Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Johnson (hamstring) is "probably unavailable" for Monday's game against the Browns, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

This backs up a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN earlier Tuesday in which he relayed that the Steelers expected Johnson to miss multiple weeks due to the right hamstring injury he sustained in Sunday's season-opening loss to the 49ers. Tomlin also told Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com that the team is awaiting the results of an MRI before honing in on an exact timetable to return, but it appears Johnson will be sidelined for at least Week 2. Assuming Johnson is inactive Sunday, WRs George Pickens and Allen Robinson and TE Pat Freiermuth (chest) figure to have elevated target shares for that game and beyond.