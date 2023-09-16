Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Steelers, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
This shouldn't come as a surprise to fantasy managers given Johnson's injury suffered in Week 1 was thought to cause a multi-week absence. In the veteran's absence expect Calvin Austin and Allen Robinson to split opportunities in the slot opposite outside stalwart George Pickens.
