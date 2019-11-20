Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Week 12 status in question
It "would be a mild upset" to see Johnson (concussion) play against the Bengals on Sunday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Meanwhile, JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee/concussion) looks unlikely to play this week, which leaves James Washington, Johnny Holton and Tevin Jones as the Pittsburgh's healthiest wide receiver options in advance of Week 12 action.
