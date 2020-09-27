Johnson (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game versus the Texans, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.

It appears Johnson has been diagnosed with a concussion. For the remainder of the game, James Washington and Chase Claypool should see an uptick in targets behind JuJu Smith-Schuster. Johnson will look to clear the league's concussion protocol before Week 4's matchup versus the Titans.